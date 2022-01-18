MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- “We know from the preliminary numbers that we’re going to have four majority-minority districts, you know, for the first time in the history of the city,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

That’s what Mayor Sandy Stimpson said last week as he released this map which is a draft proposal for new district lines in Mobile. It’s all based on data from the 2020 census that shows mobile as a minority-majority city. It’s just the first draft, but residents voiced their concerns at today’s meetings.

“We all know that the way districts are drawn will impact who wins elections, which communities are represented, how political power is distributed, and what laws are passed,” said Beverly Cooper.

“Our new maps must reflect that the four-majority black seat city council districts,” said another resident.

District 6 Councilmember Scott Jones says the make-up of the city may not translate to the make-up of the council

“Two of the representatives sit up here with more blacks than whites in their district and they’re represented by a white representative,” said Jones.

Jones instead feels any lack of representation is due to low voter turnout.

“People are not voting. It’s that simple and that was indicative in every district. So it doesn’t matter how we draw lines if people don’t get out and vote,” added Jones.

District two Councilmember William Carroll agreed the lines need to be based on voters and not just population.

“We must have a voting populous that’s the majority and not a population populous that’s the majority," said Carroll. "That’s the keyword there is voting populous.”

City council members will continue to provide input on how the lines are drawn so things could change in the coming weeks. Jones hopes to move forward with the city united regardless of race.

“We are united and I see it every day as I walk through the streets of mobile. My best friends in the city are black," said Jones. "No that’s the problem because it’s an honest statement. They’re friends because of what’s in their heart and that’s how we operate in Mobile.”

As questions still remain about how district lines will be drawn, the council says it will work to make sure everyone has the opportunity to have their voice heard.

“It’s a good group. We’re going to figure this thing out together and we’re going to make sure we get it right,” said Councilman Cory Penn.