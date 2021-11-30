MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- The City of Mobile currently spends $200,000 a year on Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Now the Ladd board is asking for money for a marketing budget. Something they say they haven’t had in the past.

“We especially need it now because of recent events at Ladd. But we also need them to help with the perception of Ladd," said Ann Davis.

Perception of the stadium has taken a hit since the October 15th shooting that left five people injured. Since then things have slowed down for the stadium with few events being booked at Ladd.

“The thing is when you kind of don’t know your future and the many things that have happened you just kind of hold off until you get some more support,” said Davis.

That support could come in the form of an extra $160,000 that would go towards marketing the stadium to attract other events. Since the shooting, the Mobile County high school football teams and the Lending Tree Bowl have moved on from Ladd leaving the Gulf Coast Challenge as the last major event. But that could soon change.

“We also are in communication and conversation to bring back the Gulf Coast Classic," said Councilman William Carroll.

The idea is by adding a second HBCU game in addition to the Gulf Coast Challenge, it will bring even more people to mobile and generate more revenue for the city and the stadium.

“Once we get it to fruition and get it finalized and contracts in place. It will be another shot in the arm for Ladd Stadium,” said Carroll

The emphasis of Ladd’s future will be on football, but the city is also looking at other events like a two-day Bayfest type music event. Something the city and the stadium say will make Ladd more viable.

“We’re an entertainment complex. I want us to rely on football but I want us to have a lot of other events," said Davis.

City Council is expected to vote on the $160,000 for Ladd during next week’s meeting. Meanwhile, Councilman Carroll says he’s hoping to get the secondHBCU game and music event added by Fall of next year.