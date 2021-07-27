MOBILE, Ala. --The Absentee Election Office for the City of Mobile Municipal Election on August 24, 2021 will open Friday, July 30, 2021.
The office is located on the first floor of Government Plaza at 205 Government Street.
The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
In-person absentee voting will take place Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Extended absentee voting hours will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
The deadline to apply for an absentee application by mail is August 17th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.