MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- A City of Mobile Animal Control officer was fired Tuesday for allegedly beating and abusing at least one dog.
FOX10 News got a tip about the alleged incident. According to Alabama Port Authority Police it happened on November 10th.
The police report FOX10 News Reporter Tyler Fingert obtained said Christopher Dressel was at the Port to pick up two dogs, but the dogs started barking at Dressel and that is when a Port Authority Police Officer saw Dressel "kick one of them" and then strike it "with enough force to break the leash and cause the dog to defecate." The Port Police officer then stepped in and ordered Dressel to get into his city truck. Port Police then "loaded the dogs up for him."
The Alabama State Port Authority released this statement: "The Port Authority's police officer witnessed an animal control officer abusing the animals and immediately intervened to stop the abuse. Our Port Police took steps to protect the animals..."
The Port Authority said the dogs in question were not acting aggressive toward any Port Police officers. Dressel, who has worked at the animal shelter for a year and a half, told FOX10 News over the phone that he feels he should not have been fired because his life was threatened. Port Police said there is video of the incident, but that they have already handed it over to Mobile Police.
It is important to point out, Dressel has not been charged with a crime, but MPD is still investigating.
