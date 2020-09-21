MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Hurricane Sally debris removal started Monday in the City of Mobile.
The city has a deal with a private company to help with the pickup, but leaders are asking people to help out and separate the piles.
People are asked to create three piles of debris: one of construction and demolition waste, one for tree limbs and other vegetative debris, and another pile for household and hazardous waste.
The piles can be placed on the curb in front of homes. If it is separated properly, crews will pick it up.
There is no limit to the amount of debris and no cost to city residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.