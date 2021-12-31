MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- The city of Mobile is closing out 2021 with the biggest party of the year.

Concerts, fireworks, laser shows and of course the main event, the Moon Pie drop.

And everyone is ready for the festivities.

“Very excited. We didn’t get to do anything last year. We’ve watched the possum drop before, and we’re just looking for unique things to go do for New Year’s Eve,” Shelia Garrett said.

“We’re excited to see Trombone Shorty and for the Moon Pie to drop. We’re ready!” Charisse Dobine said.

“So far, things have been wonderful. Just seeing everyone interact with each other. Just a good time and good vibes. Definitely looking forward to the Moon Pie drop,” Chelsy Williams said.

None of this happened last year. So even with the party vibe, people are still trying to stay safe.

“Remain cautious to what’s going on. Because it’s still out there. Let’s not forget that. But just being able to come together and have a good time, awesome,” Williams said.