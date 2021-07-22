MOBILE, Ala. --The City of Mobile Community and Housing Development Department is now accepting applications for their Critical Repair Grant Program.
Applications will be accepted through July 31.
Applications are approved based on need, not first-come first-serve.
To request an application, please call 251-208-6294.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.