Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- While littering can be a problem in any city, in Mobile, it has ramped up in the past 6 months, especially due to the pandemic.

“Litter has been an issue across the City of Mobile for a long time, and the city must do something about it,” said Casi Callaway, chief resilience officer for the City of Mobile.

Cans, food, bottles, and more can be seen on the side of Mobile’s streets. Additionally, the city has seen personal protection equipment thrown out, left to gather in the streets.

"We somehow think it's okay to dispose of masks and gloves,” said Callaway. “That is stuff most people won't pick up on their daily walk. it's not sanitary."

On top of that, the littering gets worse.

Trash bags were tossed in an abandoned neighborhood, illegally, and there are images of a man dumping boxes of trash into the woods, also illegally.

That's how Operation No Dump came into action. This recently launched initiative has increased surveillance at known illegal dumpsites throughout the city, such as rivers or wooded areas.

Through this operation, that man was given a $1,000 fine for both instances of illegally dumping trash.

Not only should people in Mobile avoid littering because of the hefty fine, but Callaway encouraged people to take care of the city they love.

"This is our city,” said Callaway. “We want to love our city. If we want to be the most family friendly and business friendly city in America, we have to do it by being a litter free city."

Callaway said there are plenty of landfills where people can legally dump, such as Turkey Trot in north Mobile County or Chastang landfill. She said people will have to pay a small amount, but it beats a $500 fine.