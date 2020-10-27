MOBILE, Ala. --The City of Mobile is continuing to prepare for Tropical Storm Zeta as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico and has preemptively declared a state of emergency.
With the exception of emergency personnel, city operations will close in response to Zeta during a designated Alert status mobilization period from 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 to Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 12:00 p.m.
Mobile Municipal Court will still hold dockets on Wednesday morning, but traffic court scheduled for the 5 p.m. at the Expo Hall of the Mobile Civic Center has been canceled.
There will be no garbage collection on Thursday October 29th. Make up for garbage will occur on Saturday October 31st. Citizens are reminded to secure trash cans ahead of the storm.
They will suspend accepting bagged yard debris at James Seals Community Center and Langan Municipal Park at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28th and resume at noon on Thursday, October 29th. The city’s recycling drop-off locations will be closed during this time as well.
Crews at various City of Mobile construction sites are taking the necessary steps to secure erosion control devices and equipment as the storm approaches. Once the weather clears and it is safe to do so, crews will return to the sites to assess any damage and remove any debris.
According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, Zeta will approach the north-central Gulf Coast starting Wednesday afternoon. Local impacts include dangerous surf, strong winds, coastal flooding, heavy rainfall, and possible tornadoes.
