The city of Mobile is tightening up on "big box" stores like Costco, Walmart, and Sam's.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning. The 20% rate was reduced from the 40% occupancy rate introduced by Mayor Stimpson last week.
Stimpson said he's spoken to many of the stores and they are being very cooperative.
Monday there was a steady flow of people in and out of stores around the Mobile area. You can tell by the parking lots that many people are not out shopping at the same time.
Stimpson said the new 20% rule only applies to the major retailers that also sell groceries. It does not apply to grocery stores like Publix, Winn-Dixie, and Rouses. Stimpson said those stores can abide by the 40% rule.
Shoppers who were at COSTCO Monday were happy with the change, they said it makes them feel safer.
“It does help because I do live with older people and so it’s nice to know that I’m able to come to the store for them and get what I really need to get so that we can stay safe,” Makayla McWilliams
Stimpson said the idea is to promote social distancing in public places that won't be shut down.
“It was good. They’re really doing a good job of trying to keep things clean and keeping people a part,” Lynn Frederick added.
Some stores put up stanchions and barricades in case there is an overflow of customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.