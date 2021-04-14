MOBILE, Ala. --The City of Mobile will be hosting multiple community cleanup events in April and May to coincide with the ALPALS’ (Alabama People Against a Littered State) “Don’t Drop it on Alabama” Spring Cleanup campaign.

The Public Works teams have worked with local community groups to organize these events.

The first community cleanup is being hosted with Dog River Clearwater Revival and will focus on the areas around Baumhauer-Randle Park (1909 Duval Street).

The Park will also serve as a staging and collection area for the event, which will take place this coming Saturday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Cleanup supplies like litter grabbers, bags, gloves and safety vests will be provided by the City of Mobile.

The attached map shows the areas of focus for Saturday's cleanup.