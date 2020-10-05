MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- It has been nearly three weeks since Hurricane Sally and they are still trying to remove all the storm debris. With a new system on the way, people have another thing to think about as they prepare.
“It’s taken awhile to clean up the debris, we had a massive tree in the back corner of the yard fall and it took out our fence and it took out other trees, and obviously damaged the power pole as well,” said Alison Mitchell.
Throughout Mobile, public works crews have spent two weeks removing Sally storm debris. So far, collecting half of it, but they do not expect to have all of it removed by the next one.
“There’s another storm coming in, forecasted to hit the area and we know that could produce even more debris or move the debris around that’s already on the ground so we want to get that up and off the ground as quickly as possible,” said Jim DeLapp, Executive Director of Public Works with the City of Mobile.
It could be a one two punch, Sally and now Delta.
As people prep, this new hurricane could create some added headaches.
“The fact that we just had a storm does create some challenges we probably have some weakened or already damaged trees people already have homes that may have already been damaged that haven’t been repaired yet,” DeLapp said.
Alabama Power says they just restocked their equipment and are ready for round two.
“We just went through this so people are trained up, they’re ready,” said Beth Thomas with Alabama Power. “We just put our storm plan in place and we’re ready to put it in place again if we have too.”
As with every hurricane season, people are expecting the unexpected.
“I’ve grown up here, you always take hurricanes seriously no matter how big or how small and I think you just always have to be prepared,” Mitchell said.
If your Sally storm debris does not get picked up before the storm, the City of Mobile is asking you to find a way to secure it to keep it in place.
