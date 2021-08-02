PRICHARD, AL. (WALA)-- The city of Prichard got help from the city of Mobile Monday for their issues with garbage pickups.

The city says they’re doing their best to handle this issue. Monday, Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner expressed his concerns for his employees. This, 11 of them remain out with COVID.

“This is serious. It has had a great impact on our city. I pray to God that it doesn’t happen to our sister cities in terms of what has happened here that has caused us to be at this point,” Gardner said.

Mayor Gardner also took the time Monday to thank the city of Mobile for their efforts.

“I know the citizens of Prichard appreciate it as well. I wanted to have an opportunity to thank those involved who’ve done an outstanding job today in getting this accomplished,” Gardner said.

Mayor Gardner added that he appreciates the patience of his residents.

And he asks for more patience as those crew members continue their recovery.