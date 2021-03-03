MOBILE, Ala. --One of the byproducts of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the continued distress that local businesses have felt.

The City of Mobile tried to assist by leveraging state and federal dollars to support businesses that have been significantly impacted.

The City of Mobile states that one such group is the disadvantaged construction-related companies that work in the City. In support of these businesses, they have expanded their Micro-Loan Program and began taking new applications.

Micro-Loan Recipients have to meet certain criteria based on the income guidelines set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

According to the City, these small loans become grants after the business owners fulfill certain requirements and can assist with things like business license renewals or obtaining and renewing home builders licenses, bonding and insurance.

You can find out more about the Micro-Loan Program, the requirements to participate, and information on how to apply on the Work with the City of Mobile webpage at http://workwith.cityofmobile.org/MicroLoan