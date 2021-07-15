MOBILE, Ala. --The City of Mobile is launching a comprehensive anti-litter campaign called “Litter-Free Mobile” that will have an organized focus on education, prevention, collection, and enforcement.

The key to this effort will be including and expanding our existing community partners so we can utilize their best tools and practices. And they want to make sure we are taking ownership of the litter problem.

Like other communities around the country, Mobile saw an increase in litter over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are still seeing the impacts of that today. To correct this, the City is using its newly created Chief Resilience Officer (CRO) position to leverage existing partnerships with non-profits, businesses, community groups and local schools to attack the litter problem head-on.

Here are some of the ways they’re working to address litter:

Education

They want to provide consistent and routine messaging about the negative impacts litterhas on our environment, economy and quality of life to audiences online as well as our local schools, businesses, property managers and community associations. They also want to highlight the positive actions local groups and businesses are taking to help prevent or collect litter in our community.

Prevention

They’re developing better rules and regulations for managing litter and renewing our efforts to create less garbage and increase recycling opportunities for Mobilians. They also want to rethink how the City works to prevent and respond to litter, which includes everything from how we provide services to where we place trash cans and dumpsters around the City.

Collection

They’re going to do a better job tracking and organizing the work that is already being done to collect litter in our community while continuing to target known litter “hot spots.” They are also proposing an increase the number of personnel dedicated to litter collection and litter enforcement throughout the City.

Enforcement

Enforcement is a last resort, but they will continue to target repeat offenders to prove there are consequences if you dump litter on Mobile. They are doing this by expanding our enforcement efforts and using better technology to detect and monitor areas routinely being used as dumpsites.

Stay tuned for more about how you can get involved with the City of Mobile and its partners as we work to create a “Litter Free Mobile.” You can find more information on our website at the link below: https://www.cityofmobile.org/uploads/210715093451Litter-FreeMobileFinal.pdf