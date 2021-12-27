MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Mobile has posted the schedule for the MoonPie Over Mobile New Year's Eve celebration happening Friday night in downtown Mobile.

Here's the lineup:

8 p.m.: Resolution Wall -- Write down your resolution on the corner of St. Joseph and St. Francis streets.

8:30 p.m.: The Port City Secondliners -- Featuring the Jukebox Brass Band in the Renaissance Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard.

8:45 p.m.: Second Line Parade -- March from the Riverview Courtyard to the Main Stage led by elected officials. The public is invited to bring a Mardi Gras umbrella and join the processon.

9 p.m.: Opening Remarks -- Join Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Honorary Chairman Fred Richardson at the Main State.

9:15 p.m.: Opening Act -- Mobzilla, Mobile's own supergroup with a unique funk, hip-hop, soul and rock vibe.

11 p.m.: Headliner -- Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue.

Midnight: MoonPie Drop, fireworks and laser light show.