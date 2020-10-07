MOBILE, Ala. --The City of Mobile has set up two bagged debris drop off locations.
On October 7 through October 9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. citizens can drop off their bagged yard debris.
According to the city, these drop off locations do not replace their current efforts, they seek to expedite the collection of debris left from Hurricane Sally.
The drop off locations are at Langan Park (4901 Zeigler Blvd.) and Seals Center (540 Texas St.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.