MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Mobile on Tuesday morning announced its partnership with the state of Alabama to purchase part of the Brookley by the Bay property owned by the University of South Alabama Foundation.
In making the announcement alongside Gov. Kay Ivey and other leaders, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the project has been in the works for quite some time, with negotiations having taken place over six years.
"Oh, happy day," Stimpson said at the news conference where the development plans and purchase were unveiled.
The approximately 300-acre Brookley by the Bay property sits along the western shore of Mobile Bay to the east of the Brookley Aeroplex. The purchase price is $33 million for a portion of the property, with a $9 million option to purchase additional acreage within five years.
Stimpson said that the purchase will allow for the creation of public access along the Mobile Bay waterfront. As well, it will allow for the preservation of wetlands, he said.
“This is a truly transformational purchase that will impact Mobilians for generations to come,” Stimpson said. “With this agreement we will secure nearly 150 acres of waterfront property in one of the last undeveloped areas on our shoreline."
Those acres will be managed by the City of Mobile Parks and Recreation department "for all Mobilians to enjoy," the mayor said.
Additionally, the nearly 150 acres being set aside for economic development will ensure Brookley Aeroplex has "a great opportunity to sustain the growth that will one day make it the world’s fourth largest site for the construction of commercial aircraft,” Stimpson said.
The governor called the development a "win-win" for Mobile and the state.
"The purchase of this property promises to be a transformational addition to Mobile and surrounding areas," Ivey said during the news conference. "It will also preserve our natural wetlands and ensure that future generations of Alabamians will always be able to experience the beauty and wonder of Mobile Bay."
Ivey said the project will expand the footprint of the Brookley Aeroplex, which she said will be to the economic advantage to both the Mobile area and the entire state.
John McMillan, president of the USA Foundation’s Board of Directors, pointed out the property is ideally located near downtown Mobile, the Alabama State Docks and adjacent to the Airbus commercial aircraft final assembly lines facilities.
McMillan said, "Development of this property will greatly enhance the economic vitality of the Greater Mobile community and greatly benefits the entire community, the City of Mobile and the University of South Alabama, which the Foundation is chartered to support."
Of the 150 acres of waterfront property, roughly 50 acres of coastal wetlands will be purchased with $2 million of NFWF funding from the state of Alabama and 100 acres at the site of the old Brookley Center purchased with $16 million from GOMESA — a federal oil revenue sharing program set up to benefit coastal communities in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster.
Of the 150 acres for economic development, approximately 100 acres will be purchased with $15 million from the Governor’s Economic Development Fund. This parcel will be developed into an industrial park that will serve as an ideal location for the aerospace supply chain supporting companies like Airbus, ST Aerospace, and Continental. The City of Mobile will also maintain an option to purchase the remaining 50-acre parcel for the next five years for $9 million.
"This is huge win for the City of Mobile," Elliot Maisel, Chairman of the Mobile Airport Authority, said. "Under the city’s ownership, the property will enhance the quality of life for all citizens through future job growth and recreational opportunities. This tract of land is just one piece of the mosaic that fits into the future growth of Brookley over the next 20 years. We look forward to working with the City to maximize the development opportunities surrounding this property."
