MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) — The City of Mobile is allocating $30 million from its general fund budget surplus to assist in the relocation of Mobile’s passenger airport to the Brookley Aeroplex.

During its meeting earlier today, the Mobile City Council approved a proposal from Mayor Sandy Stimpson to allocate $30 million to the airport relocation project from a budget surplus that has accrued over the past eight years.

According to a news release from Stimpson's administration, the city will be able to commit this funding toward the relocation of Mobile’s airport without taking on any debt.

“As the Mobile Airport Authority continues to lay the groundwork for moving the airport downtown, the city is prepared to help make this game changing transition possible,” Stimpson said for the news release. “For Mobilians, it will mean more direct flight options and lower fares. Others than the direct benefits for passengers and travelers, it will help seize future tourism and economic opportunities by capitalizing on the synergy that already exists between of the Port of Mobile and the Brookley Aeroplex.”

The project to move the airport is partly aimed at expanding Mobile’s intermodal capabilities and increasing international freight. The current airport has a $570 million economic impact on the City of Mobile and moving the passenger terminal downtown is projected to increase that economic impact to $1.1 billion, according to the administration's news release.

“To fully fund this effort, MAA will need investment from government partners at all levels,” Stimpson said. “While this project is important to the county, state, and the nation, no one will benefit more than the City of Mobile. That’s why we are taking the lead on investing in this vital project for our City’s future.”