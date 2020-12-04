MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) Responding to mounting pressure and rising COVID-19 infections, Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced Friday afternoon that the city would put a hold on issuing Mardi Gras parade permits.
“As we have since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to monitor the situation locally and make determinations based on the latest information and guidance from public health officials,” the mayor said in a prepared statement. “We are also open to the idea of revisiting the issuance of parade permits in the future if the present situation changes.”
Stimpson acknowledged comments earlier Friday by state Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, who said during a Facebook live session that hoped Mobile officials “make the right decision” on Mardi Gras.
In addition, Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran said Thursday that deputies would not provide security for Mardi Gras parades. The Medical Society of Mobile County recommended earlier this week that cities not issue permits.
Rendi Murphree, director of the Mobile County Health Department’s Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services, said during her briefing Friday that the virus is spreading rapidly in many places where people are closer than 6 feet together.
“This is why parades are really bad deal, or bad idea, and why public health officials are recommending that parades be postponed,” she said.
In his statement, Stimpson indicated he wants to preserve the Carnival season in some fashion.
“While our celebration may look different next year, we are the birthplace of Mardi Gras, and I believe we are creative enough to observe this important tradition while also protecting the health and safety of Mobilians and the frontline healthcare workers that serve our community,” he stated.
Orange Beach officials said Mardi Gras is still on there but subject to a re-evaluation. And a Fairhope official said the city is waiting to hear specific guidance from Gov Kay Ivey.
Stimpson's full statement is as follows:
"In light of new guidance this week from the Medical Society of Mobile County urging cities not to issue parade permits due to the potential spread of COVID-19, as well as State Health Officer Scott Harris’s similar guidance today, the City of Mobile will be delaying the issuance of parade permits for the 2021 Carnival Season until further notice.
First and foremost, I want to thank the Medical Society and Dr. Harris for their guidance as well the input we have received from the Mobile County Health Department and the chief medical officers of our four local hospital systems since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Just yesterday, our team members spoke with those CMOs about the significant impact COVID19 is currently having on their hospital capacity and staff. Over the past three weeks, we have also seen cases rise in our community at a higher rate than we have in several months.
Recently, we have been working with many Carnival associations directly to provide guidance and additional flexibility in their planning process, and several of these organizations have already made their own determinations not to roll next year.
As we have since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to monitor the situation locally and make determinations based on the latest information and guidance from public health officials.
We are also open to the idea of revisiting the issuance of parade permits in the future if the present situation changes.
While our celebration may look different next year, we are the birthplace of Mardi Gras, and I believe we are creative enough to observe this important tradition while also protecting the health and safety of Mobilians and the frontline healthcare workers that serve our community."
