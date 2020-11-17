MOBILE, Ala - The City of Mobile will be hosting its annual “Lighting of the Christmas Tree” on Friday, Nov. 20 in Mardi Gras Park.
The event will start promptly at 6 p.m. with Mayor Sandy Stimpson leading the lighting ceremony at approximately 6:10 p.m.
As a safeguard against COVID-19, social distancing and face coverings will be required and there will be no entertainment or on-site activities following the tree lighting.
“Grab-n-go” bags of holiday crafts will be available for children at stations located on Church Street and Royal Street.
After the event, spectators can head over to Streets Alive in the entertainment district and support Mobile’s downtown businesses and restaurants.
Who knows? You might even see Santa Claus!
