MOBILE, Ala. – Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road at Broad Street will be reopening the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 19, the City of Mobile announced.

The reopening of Dauphin Street and Old Shell Road will allow traffic traveling north and south to easily pass through the intersection at Broad Street, according to the city. St. Francis, Dauphin Street and Old Shell at Broad Street will be reverted to original traffic flow as before construction.

Sidewalks and bike paths will remain closed as work continues off the street. When these intersections reopen, all barricades related to the project area will be removed. Broad Street south of Dauphin will remain closed to through traffic as crews work toward Government Street.