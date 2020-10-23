MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Mobile taking advantage of the nice weather and getting some clean-up time in Friday morning.
"Throughout the city we've identified some areas that maybe had more litter than others and we really wanted to get out there and help the community pick it up and lift it up a little bit," said Jim DeLapp, City of Mobile Public Works Executive Director.
Nearly every department in the city -- more than 100 volunteers strong -- walking the streets of Africatown. It didn't take long to fill their bags.
"We had a party on the corner and this is typical of our litter clean-ups... bottles and cans," said Rosemary Ginn, City of Mobile Assistant Engineer.
Aside from blight -- Ginn says there's more than one reason to not litter.
"It goes straight to Dog River, Three Mile Creek, and our different waterways. So it's not treated and the litter pollutes our waterways and Dog river where we swim and goes straight into the bay," explained Ginn.
Several city organizations volunteering their time, as well as members of the Navy -- even Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.
"Really what we are trying to do is inspire not just hope but have a clean area where they will want to pick up the trash -- they will do things they weren't doing because maybe they see this can look nicer than what it is," said Mayor Stimpson.
"I've probably filled up two garbage bags. It's been interesting just walking around. It looks like this community has done a lot to keep it clean already -- before we got here and got ahead of us," said Chief Battiste.
There were two truck loads of tires picked up and debris left behind by Hurricane Sally.
"There's some people who just weren't able to get their debris to the curb just yet... So there is some debris that needs to be picked up in the second pass and so they are starting that on Monday. But I know they are moving quickly and will have it done hopefully by Thanksgiving," said Candace Cooksey, City of Mobile.
Just a few hours made a big difference.
"We picked up a lot of bags. A lot of tires, just a lot of trash that's been down for a while. We put a dent in it today," said one city employee.
This cleanup is similar to other community service projects Mayor Stimpson has organized. Previous clean-ups along Baltimore Street and in the Campground area have seen significant support from residents and varous community organizations.
