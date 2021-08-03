MOBILE, Ala. --According to the City of Mobile, you may notice new "No Truck" signs in areas with low hanging limbs.

To help preserve the trees in midtown, the city has taken a few steps to help remedy the problem.

In addition to trimming and pruning the low hanging limbs like on Dauphin and Government Street, they will no longer be allowing large box trucks to use some cut through streets that have lower tree canopies.

You will see these signs along Lafayette and Houston Streets.