MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Mobile is rolling out a huge effort to increase affordable and workforce housing in the city limits. It's called "1,000 Homes by 2026."
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson first mentioned the program in his 2020 State of the City address.
"The city is not growing -- in fact we haven't been growing in quite a while in terms of population," said Mayor Stimpson.
To increase population -- Mayor Stimpson unveiled his "1,000 Homes by 2026" Program. To get to that magic number the city will help with emergency repairs on 550 owner occupied homes, construction and rehabilitation on 275 rental units, 200 down payments for first time homebuyers, and rehabbing 100 blighted abandoned properties.
"When you take a blighted neighborhood there is also other things that go along with that. That is a high crime area. So by removing blight and having a house rehabilitated and a family move in -- is going to lessen crime," said Mayor Stimpson.
In the last four years -- the City of Mobile has reduced blight by 50% through critical repair and re-investment programs. Christina Rodgers will tell you it's a rewarding experience. She and her husband have purchased several homes and brought new life into several properties in their neighborhood.
"With the aid of the city -- I was able to do the foundation, the siding, the windows, the trim, the paint. I like seeing how it can totally transform something somebody once wanted to tear down. Now it's still standing, it's historic. It's part of the history of Mobile," said Rodgers.
It's a $15-million program -- primarily through HUD block grants and other outside sources. The other component will add 30 newly constructed single family homes like several that have been built on Weems Drive in Mobile.
"Primarily we will have citizens living there -- tax paying citizens. The property will again be generating a revenue stream to the city and the county... Ad valorem taxes. From an economic standpoint it's important," explained Mayor Stimpson.
The program will primarily focus east of I-65. Mayor Stimpson says it should be easy to measure the success of the program by counting how many homes are constructed and rehabilitated. The application process will be based on income -- and will be open to apply in the spring.
