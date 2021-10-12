MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile residents will again be able to drop off recyclables at the city's two recycling centers beginning Wednesday.

The City of Mobile's recycling centers at 308 Pinehill Drive and 4851 Museum Drive are scheduled set resume operations at 7 a.m. Wednesday, October 13.

The centers were forced to close temporarily after a fire shut down their receiving facility, the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority (ECUA) in Escambia County, Fla. The ECUA resumed accepting recycled materials Monday, according to city officials.

“We are grateful so many Mobilians have made recycling part of their regular routines, and we are fully aware that the closure of our recycling centers due to the fire at ECUA’s facility has been an inconvenience,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “We appreciate everyone’s patience during this time, and we look forward to seeing residents making use of our recycling drop-off facilities again soon.”

The normal hours of operation for both recycling centers will be weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Officials would like to remind citizens that these two drop-off locations are for Mobile residents only. For more information, call (251) 208-5311, or visit the city's recycling page at cityofmobile.org/services/recycling/