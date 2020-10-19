MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile’s recycling drop-off centers have officially reopened after being closed for weeks due to damage sustained at the Pensacola facility where the city's collections are processed.
As of Monday Oct. 19, the locations at 4851 Museum Drive and 310 Pinehill Drive have both reopened and resumed their normal operating hours. The drop-off facilities are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
The city's recycling drop-off points are a service for Mobile residents only, and recyclables from businesses or those residing outside the city limits are not accepted. Citizens are not required to sort their recyclables. When recycling is more convenient and less confusing, more people recycle and people who recycle are less tolerant of litter.
See below for details about accepted and unaccepted items.
More information is also available here.
Please Recycle These Items:
• Glass; any color
• Newspaper & Inserts
• Magazines & Catalogs
• Junk Mail & Envelopes
• Cardboard
• Phone Books
• Office and School Papers (colored paper)
• Brown Paper Bags (grocery)
• Boxboard (cereal, cake & cracker boxes, etc.)
• Pizza Boxes (without heavy residue)
• Plastic Produce Clamshells
• Plastics No. 1 through 7
• Plastic Milk Jugs, bottles, and containers
• Aluminum Cans & Lids
• Pet Food Cans and Dry Pet Food Bags
• Aluminum Foil Baking Pans
• Balls of Tin Foil; Foil Pie Tins
• Tin and Steel Cans & Lids
• Metal Pots, Pans & Cookie Sheets
• Egg Cartons (cardboard only)
Do Not Recycle These Items:
• No Plastic Bags - Please return to your local grocery store.
• No Ice Cream Cartons
• No Waxy/Paper Milk Cartons
• No Aerosol Cans
• No Juice Boxes / Bags
• No Food Waste
• No Garbage or Yard Waste
• No Garden Hoses
• No Window Blinds
• No Tarps
• No Bedding or linens
• No Carpeting or Rugs
• No Construction Materials
• No Clothes
• No Bubblewrap
• No Diapers
