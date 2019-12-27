Friday morning FOX 10 news heard from Mary Woods, the owner of Memorial Funeral Home and the City of Prichard.
The responses come after a story FOX 10 News did Thursday about people with loved ones in Prichard Memorial Cemetery, who no longer have access to their grave sites.
The entrance to the cemetery sits on private property, according to the City of Prichard. A source with the city said the property owner gated the entrance and the matter is civil between the property owner and the residents.
According to a representative with the city of Prichard, Mayor Jimmie Gardner says the city is going to see if there's anything it can do to help but it's abilities are limited because no law is being broken.
In the lot at the entrance, there are "no parking" and "no trespassing signs" on the chained up and locked up gate. The sign above the lock has the name L.D. Scarbrough, Sr. on it.
Mary Woods, owner of Memorial Funeral Home said according to the city of Prichard, she does not own Prichard Memorial Cemetery.
She said what was done is very disturbing and she will do all she can to help fighting to get residents access to the cemetery.
FOX 10 News will continue following this story and pressing for answers. We'll keep you posted on what we learn.
