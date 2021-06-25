The City of Prichard will hold its Annual Juneteenth Parade this Saturday June 26 at 3 p.m.
The parade will start on C. F. Vigor High School at Wilson Ave. and travel South on Wilson Ave to West on Love Joy Loop to West on Prichard Ave to South on Wilson Ave.to West Clarke Ave
