The City of Prichard is asking for the public's patience with trash and garbage service due to staff shortages. The below release is from the Mayors office.

The City of Prichard want to ensure our residents that their trash and garbage will be picked up and ask for additional patience as Prichard Public Works Department continues to secure and deploy necessary resources to support curbside collections and keep the Department’s employees safe. PPW is currently experiencing delays in trash and garbage collection service, which is primarily affecting all residents.

The pace of return to normal operations may be slowed by ongoing challenges that PPW is facing with shortage of staff personnel. However, we are confident that our trash and garbage collections will return to their regular schedules real soon.

We are committed to providing residents with transparent information on these vital services and will be sharing updates as they develop on the temporary route’s updates.

Residents are reminded to: Call 251-452-7841 for up-to-date information on collections. Secure garbage can with close lid until it is collected.