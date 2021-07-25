PRICHARD, Ala --According to the City of Prichard, they want the public to know that Prichard Public Works is experiencing delays.
They ask for additional patience as they try and deploy needed resources to support curbside garbage collection.
They state operations have been slowed because of staff personnel being out with COVID-19.
