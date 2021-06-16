The City of Prichard has rescheduled its Juneteenth Festival from Saturday June 19 to Saturday June 26 at 3 p.m.

Due to the current uncertainty of the impending storm, the City of Prichard’s Juneteenth Parade and Festival scheduled for Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 3 p.m. has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 3 p.m.