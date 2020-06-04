SARALAND, Ala. (WALA)A - Due to the threat of rains from Tropical Storm Cristobal, the City of Saraland Public Works Department (located at 150 Station Street) will be distributing sandbags to Saraland residents.
Distribution will begin Friday, June 5th from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and again Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.
Please note the following rules will apply:
ID will be required
Limit of 10 bags per household
