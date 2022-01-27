SEMMES, Ala. (WALA)- Semmes is still considered the youngest municipality in our area, but after 10 years of continued growth, the city is looking forward to what's next

They're in the middle of building a new city hall and with a growing population, mayor Brandon Van Hook says it's important to continue developing what's already become a beautiful city.

"We want people to live in Semmes, stay in Semmes, shop in Semmes and invest in Semmes. How do we do that? We provide the necessary amenities for them to do so," Mayor Van Hook said.

And you also need a good police department. That's where chief Todd Freind comes in.

He took over in June and has made several moves including purchasing several new vehicles.

"We have nine vehicles in now. We're waiting on three more to be delivered next week. So, we'll have a total of 12 explorers for the fleet,” Chief Freind said.

But that's not all. We were given a tour of what's going to eventually be the new public safety complex just off of Lott Road that's scheduled to open in April.

It would be the second precinct for the department and would also be home to the city's fire department.

"I'm ecstatic and I can't wait. We're going to make a difference out here I really believe. We're doing it right. We're raising it from the ground up the right way. The way it should be done. It's going to be exciting," Chief Tood Freind said.

And most importantly, everyone is on the same page.

"Our vision and our team is aligned. We have a progressive city council that believes in the same thing. It's not just me, but the city council as well. It's exciting days for Semmes," Mayor Van Hook said.

Along with the projects already mentioned, the city will be looking at upgrading its parks and hiring more officers.