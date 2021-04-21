City says big improvements coming to Langan Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile city leaders said Wednesday that big improvements are in the works for Langan Park.

Plans including building the western end of the Three Mile Creek Greenway. The greenway is a walking and biking trail along the creek that will connect to other city parks.

Councilmember Gina Gregory said the biggest part of the plan will be revamping Langan Park. The plan includes work on the picnic pavilions and the amphitheater.

The total cost of the project is estimated to come in at $45 million.