MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- For some small business owners, the “Tardy Gras” celebration should have been a chance to cash in on what COVID cut out, months after the cancelled carnival season.

The celebration brought out small vendors looking to bank on the big parade, but some were met with an unexpected visit from Mobile city revenue workers.

This video shared by John Serda shows them at a booth set up on his property.

“It was really kinda sad to see, about 7:00 at the height of the crowd, you know the city revenue employees came… along with a police officer,” said Serda, who shared his frustration with FOX10 News in this report on Saturday.

Serda says vendors were asked to show a special events license, forced to pay a $100 fine for not having one, or pack up and leave.

“It’s like wow, why kick people while they’re down, you know. These people are struggling to rebuild what they have and all the money that they lost.”

On Monday, the city admitted the vendors were mistakenly fined.

The city’s Chief of Staff, James Barber, issued this statement:

Friday’s parade was a celebratory and unique event, and all participating departments were instructed to take a soft approach to enforcement unless necessary for public safety. This includes the City of Mobile’s Revenue Department, which was supposed to supply one officer that would only respond as needed to complaints. However, these instructions did not get carried out. Because vendors were never notified that they needed a special event permit, all fines issued by Revenue for not having a special event license this past Friday will be refunded.

FOX10 News has asked the city how many vendors were fined on Friday, but we still have not gotten an answer.