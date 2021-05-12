Clark-Shaw School of Math, Science and Technology will attend classes remotely on Thursday, May 12, due to a pipe bursting on campus.

The following message was sent by the school system on Wednesday night:

"Due to a pipe bursting at the school this evening, all students will attend classes remotely on Thursday. Students should log on to Schoology for all of their classes on their regular schedule.

We hope to have the repairs completed Thursday so we can return to school on Friday. We will let you know about Friday as soon as a determination is made."