DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA)- A month after Hurricane Ida left most of the west end buried in sand, crews are still working to clear the last of the sand from side streets and driveways.

Bienville Blvd is now clear as all of the sand has been pushed to the side. Next comes the process of getting it all back to the beach.

“We are going to have to sift it again this year," said Mayor Collier. "There’s some debris mixed in. We got clearance from the national fishing and wildlife to go back to the beach so we’ll start that process early next week.”

Power and water have been restored meaning residents have moved back in, and vacationers have started renting on the west end again

“It’s good to see a recovery," said Messner. "That’s the best thing. And the people are coming out again and coming down here to vacation.”

Crews were also able to partially open the west beach parking lot for the first time this week as a way to help keep the roads clear when work ramps up next week.

“We did open it up so we had more room for people to park and kind of get off of the roadways. That’s becoming a problem as we start to clear the sand," said Mayor Collier. "We’re going to have to have vehicles out of the way.”

Work will take several months before the west end beach is completely open again. Mayor Collier estimates it will be close to early next year before all of the sand has been removed. People we spoke with say they’re glad progress has been made so fast, and the work isn’t slowing them down.

“The beach, of course, has some beach stuff on it but besides that, we never would have known there was anything wrong where we are staying," said Lathrop.

“Anytime a community can recover as fast as this community has, I think it’s great," said Messner. "It gets people stirred up to come down and enjoy the water."

The checkpoint on Bienville Blvd will be in place when heavy machinery is in use. When the checkpoint is active you will need a re-entry pass to access the west end.