MOBILE, Ala. -- Due to the tornadoes that touched down this past Friday (October 25th), Mobile County Commission has scheduled disposal clean up days for Mobile County residents.
The Operation Clean Sweep Event will be held at the Irvington Landfill (located at 7195 Half Mile Road).
On November 1st from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm there will be a clean up event for tornado victims only, and on November 2nd from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm there will be an event for all residents of Mobile County.
At each event, residents will get the chance to dispose of unwanted household items and yard debris.
Items being accepted are furniture, clothing, scrap metal and appliances, household items, yard debris, phones, microwaves, electronics and tires. Items that will not be accepted are waste oil, oil filters, junk cars and boats, dead animals, pressure tanks, explosives, aerosol cans, household garbage, tubed TVs, computer monitors, and roofing.
There will be crew at the event to help unload cars.
