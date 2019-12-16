MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – It has been nearly two months since a tornado tore through a West Mobile neighborhood, but the damage is still there as the cleanup continues. With a round of severe weather expected overnight some are little concerned.
“I'm not sure if the tarps are secure,” said Ana Hernandez, who had her home damaged in October.
For Hernandez, the tarps have been the reality for nearly two months, but that is about to change if tonight's severe weather does not mess that up.
“We are having our roof replaced tomorrow and I don't know if this is going to make it difficult for the people that are going to come to fix it,” she said.
The October twister caused a lot of damage on Bloomington Drive. More than a dozen homes needed repairs.
“When I hear the hard wind, I still get a little shook up, my kids are real shook up,” said Sean Kenny, who had her home damaged in October.
Forecasters say wind is the biggest threat for the Mobile area overnight, but there is still a slight chance for a tornado.
“There are places that get tore up every year, but the chances are low so hopefully we'll be alright,” Kenny said.
The lessons learned from last time will be guiding some on this street to be ready just in case of another tornado.
“It fixed me,” Kenny said. “I was really complacent with the warnings before cause the warnings go off all the time and nothing ever happens I just got used to clearing it off my phone and going about my business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.