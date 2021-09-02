Clerk injured after woman drives car into gas station on Airport Boulevard

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A gas station clerk was injured Wednesday night after a woman drove her car into the building.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at the Shell on Airport Boulevard near I-65.

According to Joshua Fowler, a witness at the scene, the driver of a green Honda was speeding in the parking lot and ran right into the door of the store. He said the clerk was thrown back and hit her head when the car crashed into the building.

The clerk was alert as she was taken to the hospital, but details about her injuries have not been released.

Fowler said the driver tried to flee the scene after hitting the building but was stopped by a bystander.

"She did try to drive off, but someone snatched her door open and said 'no, you ain't leaving,'" Fowler said.

Police took the woman into custody, but they have not released her name. Fowler said officers believed the woman was suffering from a medical or mental episode.