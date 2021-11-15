AFRICATOWN, Ala. (WALA) -- This month marks 2.5 years since the Clotilda was uncovered near Mobile Bay.

The sunken schooner is believed to be the last known slave ship to arrive in the U.S.

Soon the history of the Clotilda and what happened after will be the subject of a museum.

Darron Patterson has waited years for this museum that will honor and teach the world about his ancestors.

“Trying not to cry,” he said. “This is the community’s thing. This is the community’s house. This belongs to Africatown, the entire community.”

The Africatown Heritage House museum will tell the story of the Clotilda and how they settled Africatown once free.

Patterson is the President of the Clotilda Descendants Association and he says the story is worth telling.

“162 years ago, 110 people were crammed into the cargo hold smaller then some people’s living rooms and now they’re being honored for their perseverance and for their tenacity,” Patterson said.

The pre-fabricated building started arriving last week. Work is now underway to put it together at the site near the Robert Hope Community Center.

Once installed, Meg Fowler Director of the History Museum of Mobile says the exhibit will feature pieces of the last known slave ship to arrive in the U.S.

“There’s something powerful being in the presence of these pieces of the ship,” she said. “It’s incredibly important that this exhibit be located here in the heart of Africatown.”

Fowler says the Clotilda is the best documented Middle Passage slave trade story and she says museum guests will read plenty of first-hand accounts.

While construction continues, Patterson hopes the Africatown Heritage House is just the start. He hopes to see a more permanent museum on the river.

“We just want to story told, the Africatown story,” Patterson said. “The Africatown story is remarkable, not just the Clotilda story, but the Africatown story is remarkable.”

Mobile County leaders hope this museum helps spur tourism in the Africatown community and provides a place for learning for years to come.

The Heritage House is expected to open sometime mid-2022.