A crew from the Coast Guard Aviation Training Center participated in a search-and-rescue mission Wednesday following an accident in the Gulf of Mexico off of the Louisiana coast.

Capt. Will Watson, commander of the Coast Guard’s New Orleans Sector, said the Guard rescued six people and recovered one body floating on the surface of the water. The 129-foot lift vessel, the Seacor Power, belongs to a company called Seacor Marine.

“My heart, and the collective heart of our team, goes out to the families and to Seacor,” Watson said. “But we’re giving it all we have.”

Coast Guard officials said they had searched 1,440 square miles, an area larger than the state of Rhode Island. The effort included two 144-foot fixed-wing, Ocean Sentry airplanes and two MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters based at the Aviation Training Center in west Mobile.

Watson said the cause of the accident and other details are under investigation. But he noted that the weather was rough – worse than had been anticipated, with winds of 80 to 90 mph, 7- to-9-foot seas and extremely limited visibility.

A man who experienced the weather in Grand Isle, Louisiana, described what he saw.

“It was crazy, man. I’ve never been anything like that,” he said. “It’s like a hurricane hit us. I’ve been around the regular local sector, you know, radar candles, my whole entire life. I’ve never heard anything like it. I must have heard 10 mayday calls, taking on water, boats capsizing. All kinds of stuff.”

The lift vessel is used to service offshore rigs and platforms. Coast Guard senior marine inspector Todd Michel said the Seacor Power has three 250-foot legs designed to deploy to the sea floor and then lift the hull off of the water. From there, cranes can move equipment and personnel on and off the rigs.

Michel said he could not immediately say if the vessel could withstand 90 mph winds.

“Typically, it doesn’t have a deep, deep draft … But all boats are designed differently on what kind of wave heights, or what kind of conditions they can handle,” he said.

Watson said the Coast Guard was not giving up.

“We have saturated the area with available resources to assist with the mission,” he said. “We will continue to do so.”

Watson said the investigation will turn to what caused the accident, but he said that will take a back seat for now.

“We’re talking to survivors,” he said. “We’re talking to the company. And so, we’re focused on the search-and-rescue effort more than anything right now.”

Watson said he remains hopeful.

“Whenever we engage, the Coast Guard engages in a search-and-rescue effort, we are hopeful,” he said. “You can’t do this work if you’re not optimistic.”