MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – 24 hours after being pounded by Hurricane Laura the cleanup, recovery and damage assessments are underway in Southwestern Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard is in the region helping out and providing assistance.
The Aviation Training Center in Mobile sent two helicopters and crews to Louisiana to help. They joined more than two dozen other aircraft deployed to the area.
“It’s what we do we protect the American people and for us to be over there is what we’ve been training for,” said Commander Scott Lugo with ATC Mobile.
The Coast Guard Aviation Training Center is normally a training ground, but when needed Lugo says crews can be deployed.
“Initially they were heading over to perform rescues and indeed they were going to and then they ended up shifting missions and helping out and doing overflights for key critical infrastructure in the area,” he said.
Lugo attributes that change of mission to less people needing a rescue.
“It’s a testament that folks have listened to the warnings from the National Weather Service and they’ve gotten out of harm’s way,” he said.
There were some rescues by Coast Guard crews including one by boat saving two dogs.
The crews from Mobile while not conducting search and rescue operations are still a vital part to rebuilding the Southwest Louisiana community.
“In the affected area there’s a lot of industry and these overflights allow our senior leadership to go ahead and assess the damage areas and provide resources as required most effectively,” Lugo said.
The two crews from ATC Mobile have been stood down and they should be home soon.
