Coast Guard crews from Mobile, Clearwater search Gulf for overboard cruise passenger

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- U.S. Coast Guard crews from Mobile and Clearwater, Fla., are searching the Gulf of Mexico for a passenger who went overboard from the Carnival Valor cruise ship.

Reports are that the Coast Guard is searching an area approximately 150 miles offshore from SouthWest Pass, La., after the 32-year-old woman went overboard.

The ship left from Cozumel, Mexico, around 3:27 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Coast Guard has not said how the woman ended up in the water, but, according to WVUE-TV in New Orleans, passengers say there was a disturbance that caused security to detain her with handcuffs. Passengers say she then jumped off the 10th deck and hit the side of the ship before hitting the water.

Passengers say the woman disappeared soon after crews tossed life preservers and a flare marking her position, according to WVUE.

Involved in the search are a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144A Ocean Sentry aircrew and a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, according to coastguardnews.com.

That site reported that watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday indicating a passenger on the cruise ship Carnival Valor had fallen overboard.