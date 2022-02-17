Coast Guard crews search Gulf for woman reported to have jumped from cruise ship

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- U.S. Coast Guard crews from Mobile and Clearwater, Fla., were searching the Gulf of Mexico for a passenger who went overboard Wednesday from the cruise ship Carnival Valor.

Reports are that the Coast Guard was searching an area approximately 150 miles offshore from SouthWest Pass, La., after the 32-year-old woman went overboard.

The Carnival Valor docked in New Orleans a day after the woman jumped from a balcony into the Gulf of Mexico, according to the cruise line.

According to USCG, the woman went overboard around 2:28 p.m. on Wednesday approximately 150 miles offshore Southwest Pass, La.

The ship left from Cozumel, Mexico around 3:27 p.m. on Tuesday. It returned to dock in New Orleans around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

WVUE-TV in News Orleans reports a spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line says the guest jumped from her balcony and was not in handcuffs, despite passengers’ early statements.

Passengers say she jumped off the 10th deck and hit the side of the ship before hitting the water, WVUE reports.

Passengers say the woman disappeared soon after crews tossed life preservers and a flare marking her position.

Carnival’s CARE team is providing support to the guest’s husband who was traveling with her, as well as her family.

Involved in the search are a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144A Ocean Sentry aircrew and a Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter aircrew, according to coastguardnews.com.

That site reported that watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday indicating a passenger on the cruise ship Carnival Valor had fallen overboard.