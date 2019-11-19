The U.S. Coast Guard re-located their swim training from Mobile Bay to the Gulf of Mexico after rescue swimmers "noted symptoms of illness and irritation" after swimming in Mobile Bay.
Coast Guard officials said it's just a precaution.
"Currently, Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile is not conducting rescue swimmer training in Mobile Bay, but is still conducting helicopter and boat operations in Mobile Bay. This precautionary measure was taken after our rescue swimmers noted symptoms of illness and irritation after working in Mobile Bay," Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile Commanding Officer, Captain William Sasser.
Mobile Baykeeper Executive Director Casi Callaway said she was disappointed to hear the news.
"What we want everyday is for you to be able to jump and swim in Mobile Bay. I'm not kidding," said Callaway.
Callaway said sewage spills over the past few years and warmer waters breed pollution, which may be the cause of the swimmers' illnesses.
"The question I want to drive out of everybody';s mind is, 'is it safe to swim in the bay' I want the answer to always be yes," she explained.
The Coast Guard also said in it's statement that samples were collected and tested.
"In accordance with our unit initiated practice, water samples from Mobile Bay were conducted on a weekly or bi-weekly basis following the guidelines of the Environmental Protection Agency for indicators of Enterococci bacteria. While the water samples taken did not exceed acceptable levels, the decision to move the training was precautionary as the health and safety of our crews is a top priority."
Callaway added it takes constant monitoring to know where it's safe to swim.
"I would say it is fluid always. What Mobile Baykeeper is able to monitor along with our state agency and the board of health is E-coli," she said.
Mobile Baykeeper has an app that show which areas along the bay area are safe to swim.
Click here to learn more about the app.
