DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- The U.S. Coast Guard's Station Dauphin Island was in the right place at the right time for the crew of a small boat in trouble over the weekend.

The Coast Guard reports their jon boat capsized north of Little Sand Island, and the crew of the Station 45 RBM pulled them all out safely.

The rescued crew members posed for a picture with their rescuers.