DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- The Coast Guard said it rescued three swimmers caught in a rip current off Dauphin Island on Sunday.

The call came in around 2:20 p.m. and Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island sent a 45-foot Response Boat to rescue the swimmers.

The crew pulled all three people to safety and took them to receive medical attention. All three were reported to be in stable condition.