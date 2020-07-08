DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- The U.S. Coast Guard in Mobile responded to a swimmer in distress about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Dauphin Island public beach.
The swimmer had become caught in a rip current and could not break free.
The Coast Guard happened to have a MH-65 Dolphin training helicopter in the area and was able to get a diver into the water within 17 minutes of the call. A USCG response boat was launched.
The victim was found unresponsive about 30 to 100 yards offshore. The Coast Guard diver swam with her to the beach where she was transferred to an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.
At their last report she was in critical condition.
The USCG says: "Rip currents are powerful currents of water moving away from shore. They can sweep even the strongest swimmer out to sea. The Coast Guard recommends swimmers pay close attention to local conditions, and if caught in a rip current swim parallel to the shore to escape."
